Myriad (XMY) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, Myriad has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. Myriad has a market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $6,333.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000337 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,747,982,500 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Myriad Coin Trading

Myriad can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

