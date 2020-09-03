Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 167,000 shares, a decrease of 62.4% from the July 30th total of 443,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nabtesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of NCTKF stock remained flat at $$29.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Nabtesco has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $30.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.14.

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

