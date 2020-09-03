Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by SWS Partners

SWS Partners increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Netflix were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Netflix by 123.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Netflix by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,210 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,511 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $291,458,000 after purchasing an additional 48,017 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,622 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 17,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $2,544,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,762,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $5,057,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,023.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,617 shares of company stock worth $119,236,190 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Netflix from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.77.

Netflix stock traded down $27.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $525.75. 9,049,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,718,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.87 billion, a PE ratio of 88.77, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.