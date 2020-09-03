NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th.

NIC has a dividend payout ratio of 46.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NIC to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

EGOV opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.31. NIC has a 1-year low of $15.49 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. NIC had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NIC will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGOV. BidaskClub cut shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of NIC in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NIC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other NIC news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,444.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

