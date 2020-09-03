Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Position Increased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,814 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,360,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $928,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,385 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 183.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,767,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $258,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,243 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 84.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,855,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $270,964,000 after acquiring an additional 848,186 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 100.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,185,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $204,758,000 after acquiring an additional 593,758 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,406,000 after acquiring an additional 577,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.64.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 8,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.02, for a total transaction of $1,739,188.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,226.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $506,836.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,421 shares of company stock worth $2,622,416. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC traded down $3.77 on Thursday, reaching $210.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,102. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.73.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

