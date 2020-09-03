Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up about 1.2% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.8% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 114.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.00.

Shares of NVO traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.08. 925,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,475. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $48.60 and a twelve month high of $68.96. The company has a market capitalization of $155.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.7826 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

