Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has decreased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd alerts:

NAC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.69. 99,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,364. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $15.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.27.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.