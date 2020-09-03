Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has raised its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE JQC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.10. 23,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,581. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.03.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

