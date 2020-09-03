Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund (JHB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on October 1st

Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund (NYSE:JHB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund has increased its dividend by 238.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:JHB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 100,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,141. Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03.

Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund Company Profile

Nuveen High Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

