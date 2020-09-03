Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund alerts:

Shares of JLS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.45. 3,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,327. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.95. Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $23.12.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.