Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2020

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd has decreased its dividend payment by 25.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:NAN traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $14.01. The stock had a trading volume of 17,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,346. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46. Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $14.72.

About Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

Dividend History for Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN)

Comments


