Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the July 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYV stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.98. 517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,665. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 by 1,455.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 by 42.9% during the first quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 110,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 33,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 by 6.6% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 170,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of New York. The fund primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New York income taxes.

