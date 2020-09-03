Omni (OMNI) Market Cap Reaches $3.56 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Omni has traded down 32.7% against the dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $3.56 million and approximately $771,166.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can now be bought for approximately $6.33 or 0.00059066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, Cryptohub and C-CEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00495053 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011616 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003752 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,041 coins and its circulating supply is 562,725 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Poloniex, Bittrex and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

