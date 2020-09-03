Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,330 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 57.4% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Argus lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.88.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $75,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $61,692,561,620.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,377,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,089,539. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.10. The firm has a market cap of $176.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.