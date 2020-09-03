Pandacoin (PND) Trading 77.9% Higher Over Last Week

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded up 34.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Pandacoin has a market cap of $1.43 million and $31.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pandacoin has traded 77.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pandacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and BX Thailand.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000569 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pandacoin Coin Profile

PND is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pandacoin’s official website is pandacoin.tech

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BX Thailand and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pandacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

