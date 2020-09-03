Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $9.54 EPS

Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($10.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($9.54), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of PAND opened at $19.28 on Thursday. Pandion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 361,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00.

PAND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pandion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pandion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pandion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pandion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Pandion Therapeutics Company Profile

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is PT101, an effector module comprised of an engineered variant of wild-type interleukin-2 (IL-2) fused to a protein backbone that is in Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of various autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

