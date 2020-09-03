Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the July 30th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS PGOL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,976. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. Patriot Gold has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

Patriot Gold Company Profile

Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, acquires, and develops primarily gold and silver properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Vernal property that consists of 12 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 240 acres in Nevada. The company also holds an interest in the Windy Peak property, which includes 114 unpatented mineral claims covering approximately 2,337 contiguous acres in southwest Nevada.

