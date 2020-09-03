Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the July 30th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS PGOL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,976. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. Patriot Gold has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.10.
Patriot Gold Company Profile
