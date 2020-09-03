Phore (PHR) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20,622.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, Phore has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001908 BTC on major exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and $20,622.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005497 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000242 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000081 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 21,933,777 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

