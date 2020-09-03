POA (POA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $584,926.00

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. POA has a total market capitalization of $7.94 million and approximately $584,926.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, POA has traded 35.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One POA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Ethfinex, HitBTC and Binance.

About POA

POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 279,042,579 coins. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official website is poa.network.

POA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bibox, Binance, Ethfinex, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

