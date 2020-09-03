PolySwarm (NCT) Price Hits $0.0016

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One PolySwarm token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and $5,610.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042840 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $601.96 or 0.05618715 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00036053 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003801 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PolySwarm Token Profile

NCT is a token. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

