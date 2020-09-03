Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th.

Popular has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Popular has a dividend payout ratio of 40.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Popular to earn $5.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

BPOP stock opened at $37.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average is $38.50. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.18. Popular has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $562.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.30 million. Popular had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Popular will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BPOP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Popular from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded Popular from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Popular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

