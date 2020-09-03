Preto Joseph Del Sells 2,115 Shares of Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $86,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 24th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $136,480.00.
  • On Tuesday, August 4th, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,146 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $61,354.14.
  • On Thursday, July 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,115 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $58,416.30.
  • On Monday, June 15th, Preto Joseph Del sold 60,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,621,200.00.

NYSE SPT traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,870. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $41.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.39.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000.

SPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

