ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Trading 8% Higher

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2020

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) traded up 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.84 and last traded at $17.45. 19,350,086 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 10,722,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average of $32.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 15.5% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 113,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the second quarter valued at approximately $721,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the second quarter valued at approximately $928,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

