ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Shares Up 8.8%

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) shot up 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.27. 4,019,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 4,723,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.81.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the second quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the second quarter valued at about $534,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.