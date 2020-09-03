ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Shares Up 8.8%

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2020

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) shot up 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.27. 4,019,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 4,723,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the second quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the second quarter valued at about $534,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY)

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit