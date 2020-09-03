ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Trading Up 10.3%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)’s stock price were up 10.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $8.21. Approximately 77,178,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 29,675,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. American National Bank increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

