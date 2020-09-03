ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) traded up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.62 and last traded at $34.35. 144,240 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 59,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.99.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average is $41.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 984.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 6,328.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $655,000.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIS)

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

