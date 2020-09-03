ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) Stock Price Up 10.2%

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)’s share price rose 10.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.09. Approximately 50,810,633 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 424% from the average daily volume of 9,696,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50.

Get ProShares UltraShort QQQ alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 1.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 133,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 10.4% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 19.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $241,000.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.