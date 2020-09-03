ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Shares Up 5.9%

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2020

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) shares shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.77. 4,068,165 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 2,792,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 984.6% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 246,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 223,512 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 100.0% during the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 72.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TWM)

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

