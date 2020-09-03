ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Up 6.9%

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)’s share price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.28. 27,353,502 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 16,228,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $1,218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth $367,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

