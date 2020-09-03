Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) Short Interest Down 99.5% in August

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the July 30th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 631,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RCPIQ traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 156,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,490. Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for chronic inflammatory disease and neurologic disorders. Its lead compound is Anatabine citrate, a small molecule, cholinergic agonist, which exhibits anti-inflammatory pharmacological characteristics, with a mechanism of action distinct from other anti-inflammatory drugs available, such as biologics, steroids, and non-steroidal anti-inflammatories.

