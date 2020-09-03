SafeInsure (SINS) Market Cap Hits $488,541.56

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $488,541.56 and $1.18 million worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0297 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00440719 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00023099 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010193 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00011916 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000281 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020225 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 16,434,150 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

