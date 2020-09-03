SDI Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:SDI)

SDI Limited (ASX:SDI) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th.
The business has a 50 day moving average of A$0.77 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.82.
SDI Company Profile
Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.