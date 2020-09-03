SDI Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:SDI)

SDI Limited (ASX:SDI) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of A$0.77 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.82.

Get SDI alerts:

SDI Company Profile

SDI Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of dental restorative materials, whitening systems, other dental materials in Australia, Europe, the United States, and Brazil. It offers alloys, adhesives, etchants, composites, glass ionomers, sealants, cements, tooth desensitizing agent and cavity cleansers, and tooth whitening products, as well as various equipment; and composite and glass ionomer accessories.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.