Short Interest in Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) Expands By 42.6%

Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the July 30th total of 59,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ASTC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,292. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Astrotech has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of -0.87.

Get Astrotech alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Astrotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Astrotech stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Astrotech comprises about 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned 1.32% of Astrotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral Images Corporation. The Astro Scientific segment manufactures chemical detection and analysis instrumentation that detects and identifies trace amounts of explosives and narcotics.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.