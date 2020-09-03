Short Interest in Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) Drops By 23.0%

Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 548,500 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the July 30th total of 712,500 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 552,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of AUTO stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.21. 25,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,479. Autoweb has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $65.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. Autoweb had a negative return on equity of 50.53% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Autoweb will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AUTO. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on Autoweb from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Lake Street Capital raised Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Barrington Research raised Autoweb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. B. Riley raised Autoweb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.15 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autoweb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Autoweb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

