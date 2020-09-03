Short Interest in Bancorp 34 Inc (NASDAQ:BCTF) Drops By 50.0%

Bancorp 34 Inc (NASDAQ:BCTF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bancorp 34 stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Bancorp 34 Inc (NASDAQ:BCTF) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,836 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 5.97% of Bancorp 34 worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BCTF traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,205. Bancorp 34 has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $30.46 million, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management.

