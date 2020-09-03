Short Interest in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Drops By 20.2%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the July 30th total of 5,350,000 shares. Approximately 22.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $25,671.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,938. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGFV. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 44,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 22,495 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 157.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 31.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 141,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGFV traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 19,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,282. The company has a market capitalization of $131.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 2.51. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $227.94 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.56%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

