Short Interest in Brickell Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:BBI) Drops By 40.4%

Brickell Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:BBI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the July 30th total of 125,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brickell Biotech stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brickell Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:BBI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 74,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Brickell Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BBI shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ BBI traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,501. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.11. Brickell Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 709.41% and a negative return on equity of 206.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brickell Biotech will post -1 EPS for the current year.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with axillary hyperhidrosis.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.