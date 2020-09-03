Short Interest in CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) Declines By 65.1%

CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 65.1% from the July 30th total of 12,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CLPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:CLPS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.78. 118,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,721. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37. CLPS has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.86.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

