Short Interest in Leroy Seafood Group ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Expands By 118.2%

Leroy Seafood Group ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 118.2% from the July 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Leroy Seafood Group ASA in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Leroy Seafood Group ASA alerts:

Shares of GRGSF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.20. 250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845. Leroy Seafood Group ASA has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61.

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company. It engages in the production and sale of farmed salmon. The company supplies its fish products to customers in the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and other markets. Grieg Seafood ASA was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Leroy Seafood Group ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leroy Seafood Group ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.