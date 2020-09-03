Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $50,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 31st, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $96,150.00.
- On Thursday, August 27th, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $90,810.00.
- On Friday, August 21st, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $90,180.00.
- On Wednesday, August 5th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $45,135.00.
- On Friday, July 24th, Cal Henderson sold 20 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600.00.
- On Wednesday, July 22nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $47,370.00.
- On Monday, July 20th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $49,530.00.
- On Friday, July 17th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $47,760.00.
- On Wednesday, July 15th, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $95,820.00.
- On Monday, July 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $52,365.00.
Shares of WORK traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.98. 20,945,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,060,562. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Slack has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.66 and a beta of -0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.08.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WORK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Slack by 41.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack during the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Slack by 88.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after purchasing an additional 696,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WORK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Slack from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on Slack in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Slack from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Slack to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.09.
Slack Company Profile
Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.
