Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $50,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 31st, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $96,150.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $90,810.00.

On Friday, August 21st, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $90,180.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $45,135.00.

On Friday, July 24th, Cal Henderson sold 20 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600.00.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $47,370.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $49,530.00.

On Friday, July 17th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $47,760.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $95,820.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $52,365.00.

Shares of WORK traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.98. 20,945,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,060,562. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Slack has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.66 and a beta of -0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.08.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The firm had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.12 million. Slack’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WORK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Slack by 41.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack during the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Slack by 88.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after purchasing an additional 696,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WORK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Slack from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on Slack in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Slack from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Slack to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.09.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

