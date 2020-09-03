SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.70

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2020

SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.70 and last traded at $28.12, with a volume of 47081 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.22.

SMCAY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.95.

SMC CORP JAPAN/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

