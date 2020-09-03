SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.70

SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.70 and last traded at $28.12, with a volume of 47081 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.22.

SMCAY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Get SMC CORP JAPAN/S alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.95.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for SMC CORP JAPAN/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC CORP JAPAN/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.