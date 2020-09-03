Stewart Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,152 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stewart Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,371 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 3.5% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $10.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $348.30. 3,617,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,234. The company’s fifty day moving average is $335.42 and its 200-day moving average is $312.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $155.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $363.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $11,910,059. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. DA Davidson began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.29.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.