Stipend Price Hits $0.0024 on Exchanges (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 56.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Stipend has traded 60.4% lower against the dollar. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a market capitalization of $27,960.59 and $56.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stipend alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00052834 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.13 or 0.00710577 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.11 or 0.01942537 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,862.13 or 1.01387647 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00011929 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00132760 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006554 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001053 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.