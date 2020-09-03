SWS Partners Acquires 309 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

SWS Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,408 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Nike were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Nike during the second quarter worth about $384,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Nike by 8.8% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 35,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Nike during the second quarter worth about $6,769,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Nike during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Nike during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.59.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $5,550,209.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,356 shares of company stock worth $14,962,435. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.85. 7,244,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,834,389. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.90. The company has a market capitalization of $179.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.83. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $117.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.