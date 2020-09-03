SWS Partners Buys Shares of 3,489 Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

SWS Partners bought a new stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Visteon by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 15,152 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Visteon by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Visteon by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visteon by 8,925.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Visteon by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.87. 212,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,826. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.34. Visteon Corp has a 12-month low of $38.69 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VC. Citigroup upped their target price on Visteon from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visteon from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Visteon from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Visteon from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

