SWS Partners Makes New $346,000 Investment in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

SWS Partners bought a new stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,878 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,085 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,264 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 6.2% in the second quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 224,464 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPR. HSBC raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $102,808.00. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 12,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $198,204.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,454.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TPR stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $14.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,225,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,566,508. Tapestry Inc has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.56.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

