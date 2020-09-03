SWS Partners Purchases 938 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

SWS Partners raised its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Square comprises approximately 1.5% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Square were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Square by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,166,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,507,000 after purchasing an additional 117,105 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Square by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $539,913.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,776 shares in the company, valued at $18,601,535.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,931,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,703 shares of company stock valued at $34,192,014. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SQ shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Square from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Square from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim downgraded Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.35.

Square stock traded down $10.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.86. 16,225,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,396,411. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $170.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.10 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.74.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

