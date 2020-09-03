SWS Partners Raises Stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

SWS Partners raised its stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COR. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $127,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,078,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Realty V. Gp L.L.C. Carlyle sold 230,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $29,588,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,717 shares of company stock worth $31,451,711 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COR. Raymond James upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

Shares of NYSE COR traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.31. 332,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. CoreSite Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $90.07 and a twelve month high of $130.56. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 59.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.61.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $150.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

