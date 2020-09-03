SWS Partners Sells 248 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

SWS Partners lessened its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 1.6% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.15. 5,027,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,092,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.02. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $144.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.78.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.