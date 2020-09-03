SWS Partners Sells 9,435 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SWS Partners lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,435 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.5% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in AT&T were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,913,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,230,000 after buying an additional 892,669 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in AT&T by 363.0% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 147,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 115,923 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

AT&T stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.59. 44,229,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,605,602. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $209.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.11.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

